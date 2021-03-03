No More Congratulatory Messages For Bawa – EFCC Warns

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has appealed to Nigerians to stop with the congratulatory messages published to its new chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on print media.

The commission in a statement released on Tuesday March 2, asked Nigerians to stop with the messages as it becoming a distraction to the chairman.

The statement read, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has observed the increasing number of messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, congratulating Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on his well-deserved appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

“While the open exhibition of affection and solidarity may be salutary in our cultural milieu, and indeed appreciated, it is however inauspicious at this point in time and gradually turning into a distraction.

“Mr. Bawa is assuming the leadership of the EFCC at a time of great challenge and he desires to hit the ground running. What he needs from well-wishers and indeed all Nigerians, is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission.

“He therefore appeals to all his admirers and well-wishers who might have the intention of demonstrating their love and support for him through paid newspaper advertisement to desist, and instead channel such resources to more worthy causes, such as making donations to Orphanages and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps.”