No Information On Shekau’s Death Yet – Military

The Nigerian military has said that it is yet to receive information on alleged death of leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau.

It was reported on Thursday, May 20, that Shekau was killed in a fight with a Boko Haram faction of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko who reacted to Daily Trust’s inquiry on Shekau’s death, said;