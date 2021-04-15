No Guarantee Liverpool Will Qualify For Champions League – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has said there is no guarantee his side will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

This was after Liverpool crashed out in the quarter final of the tournament 3-1 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

The only way Liverpool can qualify for next season’s tournament is if they move from sixth place in the English Premier League table to top four.

Asked how confident he is that Liverpool will be in the Champions League next season and he said, “That has nothing to do with confidence. I would say I’m naturally confident but that doesn’t mean we will end up there.

“We just can read the table, we know the points, we know the situation, stuff like this and we know who we play.

“We don’t have to talk too much about it. I said now what I think about it already, yes I want and we have to and if we want that, we should better play really good football.

“Like we did tonight but we should finish the situation off on top of that because that is very helpful as well.

“I think we are not in a bad moment at the moment, we played pretty well even when it was a late winner against Aston Villa but we played a good game against them and played really good against Arsenal.

“So not too good against Real Madrid in the first leg but the other games were not bad. Tonight, a good game, so we just have to keep going.

“We really have to keep going, we have to keep fighting and we want to be next year in the Champions League. ‘But in the moment, we still have to pick up more points than a lot of other teams.”