No Govt Loves To See Its Citizens Killed – Femi Adesina

Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN
Femi Adesina/Channels TV

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina has lamented the spate of isnecurity in Nigeria, saying no government loves to see its citizens killed.

He made this known in this week’s edition of Fridays with Adesina, titled NIGERIA AND WAR OF TONGUES.

Adesina faulted Christian leaders for “preaching hatred” against the government of his principal, adding that they ought to be preaching peace and leading by example.

He said, “What we say is what we get. It is an inexorable spiritual law. Sow wind, reap the whirlwind.

“No government would love to see its citizens killed. Maimed. Displaced. Unhappy. And if anything, the Buhari administration is doing so much in battling the insecurity in the land. But sadly, it faces another deadlier war-the war of tongues. Why don’t we pause and think that it is the only country we have, and begin to speak better, more positive things?

“In Nigeria of today, if there are no issues to bellyache over, some people will create one. There must be no quiet time. The war of tongues must continue. Pity.

“War of tongues cause acrimony, discord, disharmony. But let not the person who causes that war think he will get away with it ultimately. His tongue eventually gets set on fire of hell. (James 3:6)”.

