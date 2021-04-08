No Govt Can Defeat Her Citizens – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that no government can defeat her citizens.

Kanu, in a tweet on Thursday said that it is high time for payback over the treatment received from the Nigerian government and the British colonialists.

The tweet reads: “No government can defeat her citizens. The citizens are their employers. You can never be stronger than your employer. He/She has the right to sack you.

“#Nigeria Govt with British Neo-Colonialists have killed us enough. Time for citizens to pay them back in their coin. #UGM”.