News

No Govt Can Defeat Her Citizens – Nnamdi Kanu

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
Biafra news
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that no government can defeat her citizens.

Kanu, in a tweet on Thursday said that it is high time for payback over the treatment received from the Nigerian government and the British colonialists.

The tweet reads: “No government can defeat her citizens. The citizens are their employers. You can never be stronger than your employer. He/She has the right to sack you.

“#Nigeria Govt with British Neo-Colonialists have killed us enough. Time for citizens to pay them back in their coin. #UGM”.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Five Abducted Students In Afaka Released To Their Parents

2 hours ago

Aisha Buhari A Voice Of Conscience, Tinubu Hails First Lady

2 hours ago
Folorunsho Alakija

Alakija Drops Out Of Forbes Billionaires List

6 hours ago
Presidential Jet: Islamic Group MURIC Reveals 'Real' Mission In Nigeria

MURIC Blames Saraki-led Senate For Insecurity Under Buhari

6 hours ago
Back to top button