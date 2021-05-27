No Going Back On Open Grazing Ban – Southern Govs

Southern Governors Forum has insisted that there is no going back on the resolutions reached at their meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Part of the resolutions placed a ban on open grazing in their region as a means to curb the activities of murderous herdsmen.

Maintaining the stance, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the Forum spoke at the Senate Committee Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Akure, Ondo State.

Akeredolu said, “A cursory glance at these resolutions will leave anyone keenly interested in finding lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges in the country with no better conclusions.

“The substratum is the quest for nationhood anchored on the principles of equity, justice and fair dealings, and the commitment of the governors to the unity of this country.

“The meeting deliberated on sundry issues and came up with a communiqué encapsulating the essence of the gathering, indeed a summation of the current agitation in the country at present.

“No patriotic citizen can deny the fact that the country faces dire challenges at the moment which, in themselves, bear the necessary ingredients for redefinition, determination, growth and eventual development.

“The movement towards social integration must be steady and focused.

“The leaders galvanising this course of history must cast aside partisanship, an unprofitable and distracting pastime at the moment of national emergencies, which often serves the purpose of parochialism, selfish considerations and permutations to outwit, beguile with the ultimate aim to displace and dispossess perceived opponents.

“This is the time for candour, that rare opportunity which gives vent to processed nuggets of introspection.

“This is the hour to accept that fundamental errors of judgement have been made and there is the need to correct same.

“This is the moment when brothers and sisters must look at themselves in the eyes, chastise in love and be ready to embrace, warmly, afterward.

“The stage must not be set for an unending and needless blame game and acrimony.

“This is definitely not a contest in sophistry where orators say so much but, in the end, say nothing. Providence has ensured our presence on the World Map as Nigerians, a badge which evokes a mixed feeling of approbation and warmth, on one hand, and a general sense of revulsion for attitudes symptomatic of the current crisis of confidence in the country.

“Our ability to deliberate, dispassionately, on the issues which, ultimately, define us as a nation of peoples bound in the same destiny, will be far-reaching in our quest for abiding solutions to the perennial crises.