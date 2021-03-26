No Fuel Price Increase Till After Meeting With Labour – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the current ex-depot price of petrol would be maintained until the end of negotiations with organised labour.

The group general manager, group public affairs division of NNPC, Kennie Obateru disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said this after Mele Kyari, NNPC general managing director (GMD), said the NNPC can no longer bear subsidy in its books.

Details later…