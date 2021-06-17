No Election In South-West In 2023 – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has said that there will be no election in Yoruba land in 2023.

In an interview with his spokesman, Koiki, Igboho urged Yoruba people to board the Yoruba Nation movement.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said: “Marriage is not by force. We can’t live with you again. The Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.

He added that the destination is in sight, hence no going back on the dream.

“How can we go back when we are almost at our destination? Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election come 2023. Yoruba will go,” he said.