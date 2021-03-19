Politics

No Decision Yet On Zoning Of 2023 Presidency – PDP

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it has not adopted the recommendations tabled by the Governor Bala Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Elections.

Bala Mohammed and the Committee had recommended that the party should throw open the contest for its 2023 Presidential ticket.

He said, “We think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

However, to clear the air on speculations concerning the party’s zoning system as generated by the Committee’s recommendation, the PDP National Public Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party has not adopted any of the recommendations issued by the Committee.

He said, “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that PDP is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed‘s Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision has been taken by PDP
on zoning of the Presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“PDP leaders, members and supporters are enjoined to note that party is yet to take any decision on the proposals presented by the committee.”

