No Crime In Seeking A Separate Nation – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said there is no crime in seeking a separate nation.

This he said in reaction to the various agitations for the breakup of Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday, Obasa warned against the deployment of military men against agitators in the country.

“Those that elected have the right to protest when they think things are not working. The right to protest should not be taken away from them.

“There is no crime in seeking for separate nations within an existing nation. Those representing the people through the ideology of social contract must listen,” Obasa added.

The Speaker who also addressed the open gazing ban urged southern governors to stand their ground on the decision they took.

“Having stated their position, they should not go to sleep. They should follow it through. We will continue to call for state police and devolution of power,” he said.