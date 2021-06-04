No Corps Member Is Being Mobilised For War – NYSC

The National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, has said no corps member is being mobilised for war.

The Service said this as a rebuttal to media reports that corps members are like soldiers on the reserve and could be available for war.

This was according to an interview granted by the NYSC Director-General, Ibrahim Shuaibu.

To clarify the DGs statement, the NYSC issued a statement saying:

“This is to clarify the misrepresentation of the NYSC Director-General’s recent interview with the media currently trending on the social media.

“The Director-General had stated that in line with the National Defence Policy, Corps Members are like soldiers on reserve, because their education, exposure and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training.

“He charged them to remain focused and patriotic; and for the spirit of NYSC to live in all Nigerians.

“General Ibrahim never at any point said that Corps Members are being mobilised to fight war.

“The Scheme shall continue to safeguard the interest of Corps Members at all times.”