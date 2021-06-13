No Cattle Grazing Route In Bayelsa State – Diri

Governor Duoye Diri has reacted to President Buhari’s directive for grazing routes to be reactivated in every state in the country.

The Nigerian President who made the call during a recent interview, said the reactivation will help to curb herders/farmers clashes.

Reacting to this during a media chat on Saturday June 12, Diri stated that there are no grazing routes to be revived in Bayelsa state as its indigenes are predominantly fishermen.

He also disclosed that his administration had put in place a legal framework to ban open grazing and movement of cattle on foot, as he cannot afford to expose residents of the state to dangers of such practices.

Diri said;

“For us, there are no cattle grazing routes in Bayelsa State.

“Our people are traditionally and occupationally fishermen. The idea of cattle grazing routes in Bayelsa is very strange to us in this part of the country.

“There may be cattle grazing routes in the North but what is applicable in the North may not be applicable to us in the South.

“I don’t want to believe we are running a unitary system of government.”