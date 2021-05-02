No Boko Haram Terrorists’ Attack In FCT – Police

The FCT Joint Security Team has reacted to a viral publication in the social media purporting that the ‘Federal Capital Territory is under the attack of Boko Haram Terrorists’.

The Joint Security Team of the FCT said the mischievous publication is targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said this in a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement read, “Contrary to the speculation, the Heads of Security Agencies (HOSA) in the Federal Capital Territory in the bid to address security concerns within the FCT, held a strategic meeting on Thursday 29th April,2021, where the team resolved* *to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorized/patrols.*

“However, the patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory, in other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.