No Attack On Imo Govt House, Army Barrack – Police

The Imo State Police Command has debunked rumours that the Government House and the Obinze Army Barracks were have been attacked.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, the rumour is false and should be ignored.

The spokesman accused “mischief makers and conflict entrepreneurs” of publishing falsehoods.

“The command, therefore, warns the public to be wary of such posts,” he noted.

Imo State has in recent time come under heavy attack by unknown gunmen with insecurity on the rise.

The Correctional Centre and police formations in the state have been attacked with prisoners set free.

Also, a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was killed in the state last month while on his way to the airport.