NNPC Insists, Say No Increase In Price Of Fuel In March

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has insisted that there is no increase in the price of fuel in the month of March.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, had in Friday announced an increase as shown in a template it has now deleted from its website.

The template shows that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61 which is usually followed by marketers.

The expected ex-depot price as seen in the template is N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.

This is despite the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation saying there won’t be any change in the price of PMS in the month of March.

Reacting to the template, the NNPC wrote on Twitter, “JUST IN: #NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March”.

