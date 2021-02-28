NNL To Announce League Sponsor

The Nigeria National League (NNL) says it will announce its sponsor for the 2020/2021 season in the next few weeks.

Sajo Mohammed, the league’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that this would surely boost competition and improve the level of play in the league.

“Football is a serious business and as such it requires funding, and that is why the management is doing all it can to get sponsors for the league.

“We have found an organisation that has indicated interest in sponsoring the league.

“The company is knowledgeable about football and its benefits in the long run.

“They sponsored our Annual General Meeting in Abakiliki in January and I believe that in the next few weeks, they will be officially unveiled as our major league sponsor,’’ Mohammed said.

The NNL CEO also added that the feat would lead to the league’s matches being shown live across the world.

“Just like the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), we will want to showcase our matches live.

“We can pick one or two star matches of the week and televise it, thereby exposing the great talents we have in the country to the world,’’ he said.

The football administrator also appealed to the actors in the private sector to aid in sponsoring sports, adding that government alone cannot do it.

The 2020/2021 NNL season began on Feb. 13 with 46 clubs participating. (NAN)