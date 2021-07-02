Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Won’t Affect Struggle For Biafra – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu will not affect the struggle for the restoration of Biafra.

MASSOB, through its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, however, condemned the arrest of Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He said Kanu is merely a figurehead in the struggle for self-determination and the actualisation of Biafra.

According to him, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the activities of pro – Biafra agitators do not pose any danger to Nigeria’s existence.

“What poses a dangerous problem to Nigeria’s existence is the Fulani domination of Nigerian state against the general interest of other ethnic nationalities.

“As freedom can never be achieved on a platter of gold, Biafra revolutionary struggle for actualization and restoration can never be punctured or derailed because of Nnamdi Kanu’s current ordeals in the hands of our oppressive enemy.

“Nigerian state will soon regret arresting him because he will become a thorn in their flesh.

“We shall never relent or be discomforted because of the sponsored genocidal operations in Biafra land which we in MASSOB always see as a sign of jittery and frustration by some people.”