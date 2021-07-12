Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Not Solution To Insecurity, Mbaka Tells FG

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, has said the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, won’t solve the security challenges in the country.

Concise News reported that Kanu was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria as announced by the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

However, Mbaka while delivering a sermon before his congregation advised the Federal Government to go after bandits and not agitators.

“Since you people arrested him, we have lost many lives. So, of what use is his arrest? After he was arrested, last week at Kaduna, one hundred and something students were kidnapped. Where are our security agencies? They should use the same gravity, glamour, forcefulness and ingenuity with which they arrested Nnamdi to arrest all those people doing these things. Because if Nnamdi is still in their custody, and one hundred and something students were still kidnapped, it does not solve the problem,” he said.

“If the arrest of Nnamdi would make Nigeria prosper, we would say ‘hold him’. But we have come to see that even as he has been arrested, many people have been killed.

“During the election, most of the politicians will buy ammunition and give to millions of our youths who are jobless. After the elections, nobody goes to collect the ammunition back, and now there is a hike in banditry, hike in terrorism, hike in a lot of atrocities.

“The arrest of Nnamdi does not solve any problem. Rather, it aggravates it. Has anybody seen Nnamdi Kanu kill anyone? He is not a murderer. Has anybody caught him with guns? Are you arresting someone who has not kidnapped anybody?”