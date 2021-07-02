Nnamdi Kanu Writes British Government, Seeks Assistance

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has written a letter to the British Government seeking assistance in securing his release.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to continue the charges of treason against him.

In his letter, Kanu, a British citizen, addressed the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing through his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, demanding that he’s declared not to be a criminal.

“We are solicitors to the British citizen, Mr. Okwu-Kanu (aka Nnamdi Kanu) the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on whose behalf and Instruction we write this letter to request urgent Consular assistance to be provided to him.

“He was intercepted in Kenya by Nigeria’s foreign security agents, brought to Nigeria against his will and is currently being detained in the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) custody in Abuja.

“Mr Kanu is a British citizen who was traveling on a valid British passport when he was seized in a third country and forcibly brought to Nigeria.

“Based on the foregoing, we hereby seek that Mr Kanu be granted every possible Consular assistance to which he is entitled as a British citizen.

UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader

“That Mr Kanu be categorized as a high profile political prisoner and be rendered the highest diplomatic protection under international laws.

“That the Nigerian authorities be directed to immediately allow access to Mr Kanu by his Lawyers, Doctors and Family members.

“That the British authorities file a Diplomatic Note or other legal processes with Nigeria’s Federal High Court and the Office of the Attorney General indicating her sovereign interest in Mr Kanu’s matter,” the statement read in part.