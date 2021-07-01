Nnamdi Kanu Wore Designer Clothes, Travelled In Private Jets – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, wore designer clothes, lived a five-star life and travelled in private jets.

Lai Mohammed said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He revealed that Kanu was arrested by security operatives who collaborated with their foreign counterpart.

The Minister said, “As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial. This was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

“Gentlemen, the Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world. We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”