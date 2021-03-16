Nnamdi Kanu Warns South-East Govs, Traditional Rulers Against Giving Land To Herdsmen

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has warned governors and traditional leaders in the south-east against giving land to herdsmen for cattle rearing.

He said any of them who venture to do such will have to pay with his life, adding that the Eastern Security Network will deal with him.

Kanu said this in a statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen.

The statement read: “IPOB has made it abundantly clear that we have no land for Fulani herdsmen settlement in Biafra land, the North have more space than the South, especially the South East.

“We must warn that any traditional ruler or President General of every any community in Biafraland who ventures to cede any space of land to the Fulani herdsmen for the sake of monetary gain, or issue, is ultimately calling for the death of their people.

“The person must equally pay with his own life for such ceding of land to the Fulani herdsmen, he must die, IPOB and ESN are prepared to deal with them. Even the governor who tried will not go scot-free.

“We don’t have land for Fulani terrorists in Nigeria they are free to stay in the North where they were allowed in 1804.”