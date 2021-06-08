Nnamdi Kanu Using Twitter To Destabilise Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is using Twitter to destabilise Nigeria.

He said this in an interview with BBC News Africa.

The Minister had announced the ban of the social media platform last Friday, saying it was being used to threaten Nigeria’s cooperate existence.

In the interview, he said, “The government has suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria indefinitely because of the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The main reason for this is because of the persistent use of Twitter in particular for activities that are inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.”

He added, “IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in particular, his platform of choice to destabilise the country is Twitter.

“Twitter is actually the platform of choice for the separatist leader who resides outside Nigeria, but issues directives for his members to attack the symbols of authority such as policemen, soldiers, correctional centres, electoral offices and this has been done willfully and consistently without consequences always using the Twitter platform.”