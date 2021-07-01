News

Nnamdi Kanu: Trial Must Follow Due Process – British Govt

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The British Government has said it expects the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to follow due process.

This is according to Dean Hullock who had earlier stated that Kanu was not arrested in the United Kingdom.

He also stated that the British Government is seeking explanations from the Nigerian government on Kanu’s arrest.

Hullock aid, “With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission is providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide consular assistance.

“With regard to any questions about what the UK thinks about the proposed legal process that Nnamdi Kanu is facing in Nigeria, the UK would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process.”

