Nnamdi Kanu Tortured In DSS Custody – Deji Adeyanju

Damola Areo12 mins ago
3
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju NAN/Concise

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being tortured in the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS.

He stated that Kanu has been denied access to his lawyers and made to lay on the floor in a cold room with blindfolds one.

He wrote: “Kanu’s lawyers must insist that he be transferred from DSS custody to prison on the next court date to stop the violations of his rights.

“They have also denied him access to his lawyers and family members. This is another major human right violation.

“They are torturing Nnamdi Kanu. They blindfold him for many hours, leave him on the floor in a cold air-conditioned room and subject him to all forms of degrading treatments.

“This is grave violation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment.”

