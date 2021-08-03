Nnamdi Kanu Thanks Supporters, Media Houses From Detention

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has thanked those who have been supporting him, including media houses since his detention in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his lawyer Alloy Ejimakor.

According to Ejimakor, Kanu is doing well and stable but still requires advanced medical care.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom.

“Though the Detaining Authority is giving him medical attention but he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.

“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to Millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law abiding,” he said.