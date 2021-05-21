Nnamdi Kanu States Position On Restructuring Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has spoken against the demand for restructuring in Nigeria.

According to Kanu, restructuring cannot achieve the result Nigeria needs because it cannot change bad men to good men.

He advised that Nigeria be dismembered instead of restructuring which he described as dodgy.

“Do you want Nigeria restructured to the 1960 era that lasted only 6 years? Or to Aburi that drove you all mad enough to commit GENOCIDE?

“Will this your new #restructuring turn bad men to good men? It won’t.

“What Nigeria needs is dismemberment, not some dodgy restructuring”, Kanu Tweeted.