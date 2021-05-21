News

Nnamdi Kanu States Position On Restructuring Nigeria

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
Biafra news
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has spoken against the demand for restructuring in Nigeria.

According to Kanu, restructuring cannot achieve the result Nigeria needs because it cannot change bad men to good men.

He advised that Nigeria be dismembered instead of restructuring which he described as dodgy.

“Do you want Nigeria restructured to the 1960 era that lasted only 6 years? Or to Aburi that drove you all mad enough to commit GENOCIDE?

“Will this your new #restructuring turn bad men to good men? It won’t.

“What Nigeria needs is dismemberment, not some dodgy restructuring”, Kanu Tweeted.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

attahiru

Attahiru Regrets Negative Narratives By Unpatriotic Elements

3 hours ago
US Places Whopping $7m Bounty On Boko Haram Leader Shekau

No Information On Shekau’s Death Yet – Military

5 hours ago

Investigate Death Of Child Crushed By Vehicle In Ogbomosho, Akala Tells Makinde

5 hours ago

Air Force Inducts JF-17 Thunder Aircraft

6 hours ago
Back to top button