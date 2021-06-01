Headline

Nnamdi Kanu Slams New COAS Over Dream To Win All Battles

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
nnamdi kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has described the new Chief Of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, as a dreamer for saying the army will win all battles.

Farouk had in an address to Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders of the Nigerian Army yesterday said that his vision is to defeat all security challenges in Nigeria.

He said this a few days after he took over as COAS following the death of his predecessor, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash.

Reacting to Farouk’s statement, Nnamdi Kanu tweeted:

“This is the sort of silly talk that can only come from a quota General of a #Zoo army. From recorded History, no Army won ALL its battles, not even the mighty armies like Roman, Soviet & American. Dream on.”

 

