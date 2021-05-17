Sports

Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheanacho, Ndidi For Holding Nigerian Flag

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slams Super Eagles players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

This was after both players, in their celebration of Leicester City’s FA Cup win, held a Nigerian flag.

Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu said, ”Gerard Pique is a World Cup winner with over 103 caps for Spain. He never turned his back against Catalonia freedom.

“Severally, he has shown open support for Catalan freedom.

“But our Iheanacho and Ndidi with Nigeria flag? Shame! Difference between White man and his Black counterparts.”

