Nnamdi Kanu Slams Fulani Over Blockade Of Food From North To South

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed the Fulani, alleging that they are responsible for the blockage of food from the north to the south.

Trucks carrying food from the north were stopped from crossing down to the south as northern traders claim they are on strike over how they are treated in the south.

The Miyetti Allah issued a statement saying if Fulani tribe is not well treated in the south, the blockade will continue.

However, the Department of State Security, DS, has waded into the issue and the blockade lifted.

Reacting to the blockade, Kanuy said, “Nigerians know that the Fulani does not farm. Yet, it’s the Fulani that is blocking movement of farm products from North to South.

“Such blockade should be considered an act of war, yet the Fulani @NGRPresident tolerates it. If the South blocks oil and gas, they will levy a massacre.”

