Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Identity Of Masked Men Who Operated In Lokoja

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has revealed the identity of the masked men who operated in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Monday morning.

Kanu said that the masked men are freedom fighters who are trying to shake off centuries of Fulani wickedness and subjugation.

He also said that the years of brutality from security forces have taught Nigerians to take up resistance.

Kanu wrote on Facebook, “To me, they are Middle Belt freedom fighters trying to shake off centuries of Fulani wickedness and subjugation.

“They think men are joking. Nigeria will never be the same again after this revolution. Years of police and army brutality has taught Nigerian youths that resistance is the only option.”