Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Buhari Threatens To Use Military, Police On IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on his group.

Buhari had in an interview on Arise TV stated that IPOB who are agitating for their own country Biafra will be pursued by the military and police.

“These people are spread everywhere with businesses and everything. They know what they are talking about, anyway, we said we will treat them in a way they understand.

“We will organise the military and police to pursue them,” he said.

Reacting, Kanu tweeted, “…Buhari shifts the responsibility of stopping terrorist herdsmen to Governors, it confirms our assertions that Nigeria has become a failed state. It also validates #ESN as a self-defence force to protect our people.”