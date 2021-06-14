Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Apostle Suleman Says Biafrans Have A God

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to Apostle Johnson Suleman saying God will fight for Biafrans amids threats from the Nigerian government.

Suleman said this following President Muhammadu Buhari saying IPOB will be chased using the military and police.

The clergyman reacted by reminding the Nigerian government that Igbo people have a God.

Reacting to Suleman’s post, Nnamdi Kanu shared a photo of those killed in Zamfara on his Twitter handle, and wrote: “When @APOSTLESULEMAN

said “God will fight for #Biafra”, the illiterate Fulani ruling class in Abuja did not quite understand.

“Here is a clear example of what he meant. ‘Gunmen storm villages, kill dozens in Nigeria’s Zamfara State.’ Kill Biafrans, watch your people die. Karma!”