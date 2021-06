Nnamdi Kanu Not Arrested, He Was Kidnapped In UK – Sowore

Nigerian Activist, Omoyele Sowore has stated that IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wasn’t arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) but was kidnapped, IgbereTV reports.

Sowore wrote:

“Nnamdi Kanu wasn’t arrested in the UK, hence there was no extradition hearing. Suspicion is that he was kidnapped by one of the neighbouring banana republics and transferred to Nigerian authorities. #FreeKanu Now!”