Nnamdi Kanu: Northern Groups Tell FG To Allow Justice Rake Full Course

The Coalition of Northern Groups has welcomed the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

The coalition advised the government to allow justice to take its full course in the trial of the IPOB leader.

The group’s position was contained in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

The statement read, “We received the news of the arrest and repatriation of the fugitive, Nnamdi Kanu, with mixed feelings of apprehension and appreciation.

“We commend the effort of the Federal Government and the agencies that made this possible, particularly the International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honouring their obligations with Nigeria.

“On the other hand, we remain apprehensive until the full course of justice takes effect. Kanu as we all know has a pending trial for treasonable felony and jumping bail.

“In addition, he must now face additional charges of incitement to violence and killings of people of other ethnicities particularly northerners, security personnel as a result of his open incitement.”

The CNG said while Kanu faces trial, the government should tackle the issue of Biafra once for all.

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair.

“We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country,” he added.