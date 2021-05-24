Nnamdi Kanu Names Two Northerns Against Restructuring

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has named two northern leaders who are against the restructuring of Nigeria.

According to Kanu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami are against restructuring the country.

The IPOB leader advised the southern part which has agreed on restructuring to kindly leave Nigeria if their northern counterparts are not obliging.

According to him, “The South have been demanding RESTRUCTURING. Now, Southern Govs & Southern caucus in NASS have joined in. That’s half of Nigeria. But 2 men – the Senate President and AGF Malami are saying the North won’t entertain it.

“Dear South: Just walk away from Nigeria. Simple!”

Kanu further lamented that “They [the North] have no sea but they are in charge of all sea ports in the South.

“They have no single drop of oil but own all oil wells in the South and are in charge of NNPC. They score lowest in every exam yet they are Chief Justices, AGF, Supreme Court Judges and Army Generals.”