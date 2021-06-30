News

Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In Custody, Fani-Kayode Warns FG

Damola Areo6 mins ago
Fani-Kayode Reacts To Kanu's Death
Femi Fani-Kayode condoles with Nnamdi Kanu (Photo: Daily Post)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned the federal government against maltreating IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.

Kanu’s arrest was announced yesterday by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court yesterday where he had jumped bail.

“It is no longer news that @MaziNnamdiKanu has been arrested and detained. I advise the FG to ensure that he does not die in custody and that he is treated with decency, decorum and respect,” Fani-Kayode tweeted in reaction to the news.

IPOB is agitating for Biafra Republic, a separate nation from Nigeria.

