Nnamdi Kanu: Journalists, Lawyers Barred From Court

Damola Areo26 mins ago
Nnamdi Kanu

Journalists and some lawyers have been barred from gaining access into the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja where the case against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be heard today.

Kanu is standing trial on alleged treason.

His supporters who had turned up in court to show solidarity were also barred from the premises.

They were later dispersed by policemen after they gathered by the side of the road.

Kanu is currently inside the court but the process for his trial was yet to begin as of the time of filing this report.

More to follow.

