Nnamdi Kanu: It’s Now Clear Why Buhari Postponed London Trip – Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe has said the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu is the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari postponed his medical trip to London.

Kanu’s arrest was announced today by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He’s reported to have been extradited from the United Kingdom and was arraigned before a court in Abuja today.

Reacting to the news, Igbokwe said, “Nnamdi Kanu, it is all over.

“To God be the glory. May the souls of hundreds of young men who lost their lives in the Southeast rest in perfect peace. Amen! An endless alleluia!!!

“You can now understand why PMB postponed his UK visit last week.”