Nnamdi Kanu Is A Terrorist, Use Maximum Force On Him, Miyetti Allah Tells FG

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has described Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist.

This is as the Association urged the Federal Government to use maximum force on the IPOB leader who was re-arrested on Tuesday.

This is according to Saleh Alhassan, the Secretary-General of the Association.

Alhassan said Kanu should be prosecuted for allegedly causing the deaths of security agents and innocent Nigerians.

“He is a terrorist. He’s an enemy of the state. Is he not a terrorist? How are open grazing and Nnamdi Kanu related? Is there a relationship between a terrorist attacking government institutions and open grazing in the South-East? IPOB is a proscribed organisation.

“A terrorist always has a mission to terrorise people. How can someone be defending his territories inside a sovereign state? Is that not a rebel? And, a rebel is an enemy of the state.

“The state should apply maximum force on him. They should not waste time with long trials. They should prosecute him for the killing of policemen, killing of innocent people, and destroying means of livelihood,” he told SaharaReporters.