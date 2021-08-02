Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho: FG Pushing South Out Of Nigeria – Ezeife

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a Third Republic Governor of Anambra State, has said the Federal Government may be pushing the south out of Nigeria.

He cited the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba rights activist Sunday Igboho to buttress his point.

He said the travails of the agitators may fastrack the call for the restructuring of the country.

“Well, we are praying that the whole issue be converted to a dialogue. Let us dialogue on why IPOB is crying. Why are people like me saying the Federal Government is pushing us out of Nigeria? Can we dialogue in the interest of one peaceful Nigeria? Can we dialogue on developing, growing one Nigeria?

“So, the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu might fast-track achieving the restructuring and fairness of Nigerian system. As the same with (Sunday) Igboho in Yorubaland, seen as an opposition by the Nigerian government. Why would Yoruba or Igbo want to go if they are treated well because nobody is born into slavery in their own country?” Ezeife told SaharaReporters.