Nnamdi Kanu: FG Capable Of Handling Security Matter – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu has shown that the Federal Government is competent to handle security matters.

This is according to the BoT of the group in a communique signed by Ambassador Shehu Malami.

In the communique, the ACF hailed the federal government and foreign agents for their effort in arresting Kanu.

Parts of the communique read: “The meeting was opened by the Chairman Ambassador Shehu Malami, OFR, CON. He apologized for his inability to attend the first meeting which was presided over by Senator Fred Orti, the Deputy Chairman of the Board .”

“He regretted that despite the efforts of the Federal Government, Boko Haram, Bandits kidnappers, clashes between herders/farmers have been a security scare for the north, the country and the ACF.

“The Board decried a situation whereby the North was left without a single financial institution to advance the economic growth and fortunes of the region.

Similarly the Board decried the lack of Media houses in the north to keep the citizens of the north well informed.”

“The Board observed that without a sound financial foundation and backing, the north will always remain backward.”

“On the problems of unemployment in the north, the Board said it is regrettable that the north has not realised it is sitting on a time bomb which can explode at any time. The Board resolved that there was a need to take immediate action to salvage the youth from lethargy, drugs, and substance abuse despondency banditry, etc.”