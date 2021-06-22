News

NLC Threatens To Resume Strike In Kaduna

Anthony Adeniyi17 mins ago
Minimum Wage: Labour Vows Not To Sign Agreement That Will Lead To Retrenchment
NLC President Ayuba leading protesting members (File Image)

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to resume strike action in Kaduna State over the sacking of workers in the state.

Recall that the Congress had embarked on a warning strike with protests which was attacked by armed thugs last month.

The strike which was suspended may resume soon due to the failure of the state government to act on the Memorandum of Understanding entered with NLC.

The fresh strike action was threatened by NLC boss, Ayuba Wanna.

He said the congress “after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Union has decided to resume the strike.”

 

