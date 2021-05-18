NLC Protesters In Kaduna Attacked By Thugs

The protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kaduna State has been attacked by thugs on Tuesday.

The protest started yesterday as workers in the state commenced on a five-day working strike to express displeasure at the sacking of their colleagues by the state government.

Today’s protest was attacked by thugs who stormed the venue in Keke Napep tricycles and hurled stones at the protesters.

“They came in car and started throwing stones on the workers protesting. People started running but the workers were able to chase them away,” an eye witness told Daily Trust.

Journalists and some other persons around fled the area. It is not clear those who sent the thugs to disrupt the protest.

During the protest, the striking workers blocked the main road, forcing motorists to divert to other routes.