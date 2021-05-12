Nigeria’s Unity Must Be Premised On Social Justice, Equity, Others – Obaseki

Obaseki noted that “Nigeria is one indivisible entity that must remain united irrespective of our regional or political differences.”

The governor, who spoke to journalists after a closed door meeting with Southern Governors in Asaba, Delta State, reiterated the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and peaceful-coexistence.

According to him, “the meeting is geared towards solidifying the cooperation between Southern Nigeria.

“We looked at issues affecting us, ranging from security, economy, regional cooperation and certain positions and how to address these issues.”

“We believe that Nigeria is one indivisible entity that must remain united, however, that unity must be premised on social justice, fairness and equity,” he added.

Earlier, in a communiqué read by the Chairman of Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the meeting was an opportunity to review the current situation in Nigeria, as well as the current security situation in the country.

“The forum affirmed that the people of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria, on the basis of justice, fairness, equity, oneness and peaceful coexistence between and among its people with the focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity,” he said.