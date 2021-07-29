Headline

Nigeria’s Democracy Challenged – Osinbajo

Damola Areo8 hours ago
1

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria’s democracy is currently being challenged.

Osinbajo who spoke during the presentation of the National Orientation Agency’s (NOA) five-year strategic plan (2021 to 2026) said there is a struggle for the heart and soul of the country.

The VP was represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Policy Research, Office of the Vice President, Chris Ngwodo.

“We are in the time of our history when the NOA by virtue of its mandate must come to the fore. There is a struggle for the heart and soul of this country and a struggle to change the destiny of our society as already observed.

“We are facing different challenges: the challenge of expanding the cycles of inclusion; the challenge of deepening democracy; the challenge of forging social cognition; and the challenge of expanding opportunity for a young population. These challenges all border on issues of state legitimacy and the renewal of the social contract,” he said.

Tags
Damola Areo8 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Abba Kyari Speaks On Helping Hushpuppi In Nigeria

4 hours ago

DSS Release Three Israeli Filmmakers Allegedly Linked To IPOB

4 hours ago
ESN, IPOB

JUST IN: IPOB Threaten To Lockdown South-East If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not released

7 hours ago
Full Text Of Bishop Kukah’s Homily At Funeral Mass Of Seminarian Michael Nnadi In Sokoto

Democracy, Tyranny Can’t Coexist – Bishop Kukah

7 hours ago
Back to top button