Nigerians’ll Be Informed If Ransom Is Paid To Bandits – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has said that Nigerians will be infirmed if ransom was paid by government to rescue abduction victims.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this when he appeared on Channels Television

He said if ransom would be paid, certain agencies take care of that, not the President.

He said: “If ransom was paid, we will tell the country that ransom was paid, and if it is not paid, it would also say so.

“If there was payment, it would be disclosed. That is what I’m saying, and if there was payment, it will not be my duty, because I speak for the president.

“The president will not be the one to pay the ransom. The agencies that would pay the ransom have spokesmen, who can confirm or deny if ransoms were paid.”