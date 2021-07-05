News

Nigerians Will Be Angry If Nnamdi Kanu Escapes – Arewa Youths

Damola Areo1 hour ago
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has said if IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu should escape again, Nigerians won’t be happy with the Federal Government.

This is according to AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, who spoke to Daily Post.

Shettima said: “Escaping? I doubt it, the Nigerian government cannot take that kind of risk because if they do that Nigerians will be angry. I’m sure they would not do that.”

Kanu was rearrested days ago and was immediately arraigned in court to face his trial on treason.

He had jumped bail a few years ago and had been away from the country.

