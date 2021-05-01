Headline

Nigerians Should Determine If Buhari Is Still Capable – Ezekwesili

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Ezekwesili Speaks On Why Nigerian Govt Is After Her For Attending WEF
Oby Ezekwesili, Photo Credit: Premium Times

Former Minister of Aviation, Oby Ezekwesili, has called for a process that will help Nigerians to determine if President Muhammadu Buhari is still capable of leading Nigeria.

Ezekwesili, in a series of tweets, expressed the doubt that there is a government in Nigeria today.

She called for a sovereign national conference to determine an agreement for Nigeria’s future.

“I realize that it is quite possible that the @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari actually believes it is working hard for Nigerians, and so cannot understand why some people are complaining.

“I am here to ask Mr President, Is there actually a Government in office in Nigeria today? No.

“I am here to ask @MBuhari, Is there a Commander-in-Chief and President of Nigeria in office today, in this country? My answer is No.

“Presidents of other countries are doing presidential things that assure the Lives and Livelihoods of their citizens. Where’s ours?

“Nigeria needs to do two things urgently:

“Launch a process that helps determine whether @MBuhari is permanently incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

“Convene a Citizens-centered #SovereignNationalConference to determine an agreement for Nigeria’s future,” she tweeted.

