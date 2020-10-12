Nigerians Demand Police Reform, Release Of Arrested Protesters, More

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Nigerians are not done with their demands for the scrapping of the unit.

Nigerians in their numbers across the country on Monday morning took to the streets blocking the roads, forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Some of the protesters have expressed their displeasure on social media calling for an end to SARS, reforms in the police, the release of some of the protesters that were arrested by the police during last week’s protests, prosecution of the officers that killed these victims, and compensation for the families of the deceased.

They are also calling for an end to police brutality, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari should make the pronouncement disbanding SARS by way of an executive order.

According to them, this is not the first time the IGP would announce measures to rein in the SARS operatives, but such a decision had gone without any effect in the past.

Nigerians, especially the youths, had marched in the streets of major cities across the country for the most part of last week.

The protests also took place outside the shores of Nigeria, in the UK, where Nigerian youths gathered outside the country’s high commission in London to make the same demand.

Channels TV