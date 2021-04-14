News

Nigerian Ship With 7,200 Penises Impounded In China

Damola Areo9 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says a ship from Nigeria has been impounded while it was trying to smuggle 7, 200 penises into the Asian country.

FFK made the claim on his Twitter handle on Tuesday,  April 12. It reads;

”A ship from Nigeria has been impounded in China whilst trying to smuggle in 7,200 penises. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerian penises are smuggled nto China every year. Nigeria is the worlds largest exporter of penises & this is why kidnapping & ritual killings are rife here.

What do the Chinese do with these penises & why are they obsessed with Nigerian ones in particular? This is not joke but a serious question. The Chinese should leave our penises alone & those that procure them for them in Nigeria should be regarded as terrorists & eliminated.”

